Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi visit photo exhibition at AICC office
By ANI | Published: October 13, 2021 11:14 AM2021-10-13T11:14:15+5:302021-10-13T11:25:17+5:30
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited a photo exhibition on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office.
Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal were also present.
( With inputs from ANI )
