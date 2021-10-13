Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi visit photo exhibition at AICC office

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited a photo exhibition on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office.

Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal were also present.

( With inputs from ANI )

