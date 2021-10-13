Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi visit photo exhibition at AICC office

By ANI | Published: October 13, 2021 11:14 AM2021-10-13T11:14:15+5:302021-10-13T11:25:17+5:30

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited a photo exhibition on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office.

Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi visit photo exhibition at AICC office | Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi visit photo exhibition at AICC office

Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi visit photo exhibition at AICC office

Next

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited a photo exhibition on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office.

Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal were also present.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :congressAll India Congress CommitteeRahul GandhiPriyanka Gandhi VadraKerala youth congressState congress committee