Probe ordered after tribal man dies in judicial custody in MP

Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a judicial inquiry for the alleged custodial death of a tribal man in MP's Khargone and assured that the culprits would be punished.

Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "Government has issued an order to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter immediately. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated. Action will be taken against the culprit."

The tribal man was arrested with 11 others for alleged involvement in theft and robbery. After being produced in court, the accused were taken in police remand for two days. Later they were produced in court again and sent to jail on Monday. He died in jail during the night after his health deteriorated, said Satyandra Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Khargone.

However, the villagers alleged that the police beat up the accused brutally, due to which the health of four deteriorated and one among them had died. After villagers received information about the death of the youth, they attacked the police station.

"The incident occurred at around 9:30-9:45 AM in the morning. The villagers reacted to the death of an accused arrested with 11 others for theft and robbery. The villagers and relatives of the deceased alleged that police killed him. The truth will only be out after the medical report. Three policemen faced injuries during the incident. The situation is under control," Singh informed.

