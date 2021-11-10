Professor found murdered in UP district

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 10 A Sanskrit professor of a local college in Sonbhadra district was found murdered on Wednesday morning.

His throat had been slit by the assailant.

The deceased Jagjit Singh, 45, lived in the village in a rented room.

His body was found in a pool of blood on his bed and the door of his house was ajar.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot, on receiving information and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to the police, Jagjit Singh, a resident of Fatehpur district, was posted as a professor of Sanskrit in Bhaurao Deoras Postgraduate College of Duddhi police station area of Sonbhadra district.

He was also the coordinator of IGNOU.

He lived with the family on rent in the house of the former lekhpal in Malladeva village of the Kotwali area.

The family was not present at the time of murder.

