Proud day for India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar in defence sector: PM Modi on commissioning of INS Visakhapatnam

After INS Visakhapatnam was formally commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that it is a proud day for India to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector.

He also said that India's efforts towards defence moderation will continue with full vigour.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Today is a proud day for India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector. INS Visakhapatnam is commissioned into Indian Navy! It is indigenously developed and will strengthen our security apparatus. Our efforts towards defence moderation will continue with full vigour."

INS Visakhapatnam, a P15B stealth guided-missile destroyer, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai today.

The event marked the formal induction of the first of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation Directorate of Naval Design and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.

As per the Defence Ministry's press release, INS Visakhapatnam measures 163m in length, 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India. The ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots.

The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS) achieved through efficient shaping of hull, full beam superstructure design, plated masts and use of radar transparent materials on exposed decks.

The release further informed that the ship is packed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors such as Surface-to-Surface missile and Surface-to-Air missiles. It is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship. The anti-submarine warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers and ASW helicopters.

The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.

A unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation incorporated in the production, accentuating the national objective of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Some of the major indigenised equipment/system onboard INS Visakhapatnam include Combat Management System, Rocket Launcher, Torpedo Tube Launcher, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing system, Close-in Weapon System and the Bow mounted SONAR.

Named after the historic city of Andhra Pradesh on the east coast, Visakhapatnam, the 'City of Destiny', the ship has a total complement of about 315 personnel.

Enhanced crew comfort is a significant feature of INS Visakhapatnam, which has been ensured through ergonomically designed accommodation based on 'modular' concepts. The ship will be under the command of Captain Birendra Singh Bains, a Navigation and Direction specialist.

With the changing power dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region, INS Visakhapatnam will augment the Indian Navy's mobility, reach and flexibility towards the accomplishment of its tasks and goals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor