Public Holidays In 2022: Check out the list of holidays in year of 2022

The year 2021 is still a month away. Therefore, preparations for the arrival of the new year have begun. The year 2022 is going to be very special in terms of holidays. As in 2021, there will be a total of 42 government holidays in 2022. Had there not been a few weekends, the number of holidays would have doubled. Today we are going to inform you about all the holidays for the next year. If you are planning to go out somewhere in the new year, you can start preparing for it now.

In 2022, there will be 18 gazetted holidays. In addition, there will be restricted holidays for rest. Restricted leave is a holiday in which the owner of an organization or any company may open an office for employees. But usually most of the offices are closed on this day. Like New Year, Vasant Panchami, Lohri, Janmashtami, Rakshabandhan or Guru Nanak Jayanti are all included in the restricted holidays.

How many holidays in January?

💠January 1 - New Year

January 14 - Makar Sankranti

💠January 14 - Pongal

💠January 26 - Republic Day

How many holidays in February?

💠February 5 - Vasant Panchami

💠February 15 - Hazrat Ali's Birthday

💠February 16 - Guru Ravidas Jayanti

💠February 26 - Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

💠February 28 - Mahashivaratri

How many holidays in March?

March 17 - Holika Dahan

March 18 - Doliyatra

March 20 - Shiva Jayanti

March 20 - Parsi New Year

How many holidays in April?

💠April 1 - Chaitra Sukhaladi

💠April 13 - Crutches

💠April 14 - Mahavir Jayanti

💠April 15 - Good Friday

💠April 17 - Easter

💠April 29 - Jamaat ul Vida

How many holidays in May?

May 7 - Rabindranath Jayanti

May 15 - Buddha Pournima

How many holidays in June?

💠June 30 - Rathyatra

How many holidays in July?

July 30 - Moharram-Ashura

How many holidays in August?

💠11 August - Rakshabandhan

August 15 - Independence Day

August 18 - Janmashtami

💠August 30 - Ganesh Chaturthi-Vinayak Chaturthi

How many holidays in September?

💠September 7 - Onam

How many holidays in October?

💠October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

💠October 4 - Dussehra

💠October 8 - Milad-un-Nabi

October 9 - Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

💠October 24 - Narak Chaturdashi

💠October 24 - Diwali

💠October 25 - Govardhan Pooja

💠October 26 - Bhai Dooj

💠30 October - Chhath Puja

How many holidays in November?

November 24 - Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyr's Day

How many holidays in December?

💠December 25 - Christmas Day

