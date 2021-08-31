Puducherry extends online application for UG non-NEET courses to Sept 7

The Puducherry government has extended the last date for submission of online applications for UG Non-NEET courses till September 7, said a press release on Tuesday.

Earlier, the last date for submission of online application for UG Non-NEET professional and non-professional courses was August 31.

The deadline for filling the online applications has been extended by one more week by the Union Territory government.

( With inputs from ANI )

