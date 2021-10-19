Pune land scam: Lawyer of NCP leader's wife Mandakini Khadse assures cooperation in ED probe

Lawyer of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini Khadse on Tuesday assured full cooperation with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for probe into the Pune land case.

Advocate Mohan Tekavade said that he arrived with Mandakini Khadse at the ED office in Mumbai and claimed that it was closed upon their arrival.

"We are here at the ED office. Mandakini Khadse is also here. We are following court orders and will cooperate in the investigation," he told media persons today.

As per the court's order, she has been asked to appear before ED every Tuesday and Friday till the next hearing.

In the case, a plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande in 2017, alleging that Eknath Khadse misused his position as revenue minister and had purchased a three-acre plot in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Bhosari near Pune in the name of a relative for Rs 3.75 crore against a market price of Rs 40 crore.

On August 27, ED attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore belonging to NCP leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant.

The attached assets include immovable properties in the form of one bungalow, three residential flats, seven land parcels worth Rs 4.86 crore, and a bank balance of Rs 86.28 lakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor