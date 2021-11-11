Punjab: After APS Deol, Mukesh Berry resigns as Additional Advocate General

A day after the acceptance of Advocate General (AG) APS Deol's resignation by the Punjab Government, senior advocate Mukesh Berry on Wednesday resigned as Additional Advocate General (AAG) of Punjab.

In his resignation letter, Berry said that he would request the state government not to ridicule and diminish the status and dignity of senior advocates of the High Courts.

"Without commenting on the decision of Punjab government in accepting the resignation of APS Deol, Advocate General of Punjab, a senior lawyer of High Court, I hereby submit my resignation from the post of Additional Advocate General, Punjab, which would be deemed to be accepted from the date of its submission," he stated.

"Having remained elected representatives of the Advocates as the Member of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh for 27 years and also the chairman of the same and in continuous services of the law officer in the Office of Advocate General Punjab for 28 years, I would request the Government not to ridicule and diminish the status and dignity of senior advocates of the High Courts," he added in his resignation.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor