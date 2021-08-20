Punjab and Haryana HC orders release of former DGP Sumedh Saini, says his arrest 'abuse of process of law'

Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the release of former Punjab Police DGP Sumedh Singh Saini on Thursday midnight from the custody of Vigilance Bureau and terming his arrest as "abuse of process of law".

According to the sources, Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Saini on Wednesday night in a corruption case when he went to join investigation in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against him.

Later, Saini was taken to District Court Mohali from the office of Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor