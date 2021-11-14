Punjab BJP delegation meets PM Modi, urges him to open Kartarpur corridor by Gurupurab

A high-level delegation led by state BJP president Ashwani Sharma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to open the Kartarpur corridor by Gurupurab.

Followers of Guru Nanak should be allowed to travel to pay respects at the gurdwara sahib, said the BJP state president.

"The Gurupurab is on November 19 and we have apprised the Prime Minister that the followers of Guru Nanak be allowed to travel to Kartarpur sahib. The corridor was opened on November 9 in 2019 due to the initiative of the BJP," he said.

"The historic gurdwara is a mere 4.7 kilometres from the Indian border and due to the total insensitivity of the Congress, it was not negotiated that it should be part of the Indian territory during partition in 1947," he added.

"The Kartarpur corridor has facilitated the pilgrims to travel without a visa for Pakistan. The corridor was closed due to Covid last year and travel restrictions were imposed. Now we have requested the honourable Prime Minister that since the Covid situation has improved, the Sangat be allowed free access to travel," he stated.

Lauding the Prime Minister for an outstanding performance, he said, "India has vaccinated over 110 crore people and is the fastest vaccinating country in the world."

The delegation comprised state BJP Vice President Sudan Singh, Dushyant Guatum MP and co incharge of Punjab, Tarun Chug, Narinder Singh Raina, RP Singh, Dyal Singh Sodhi, Harjit Grewal, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna, Santhok Singh Gumtala and Vikramjit Cheema.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor