Punjab Cabinet approves restructuring of tourism, culture, food, civil supplies departments

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Friday restructuring the Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Archaeology, Museums and Archives department for the creation and filling up of additional nine new posts on a regular scale, besides additional 35 new posts on outsourcing basis at minimum wages prescribed by the Punjab Government.

"The Cabinet also approved the restructuring of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department related to its various wings i.e. Food and Supplies, Legal Metrology Wing and Consumer Protection Act Branch. It gave the nod to sanction 109 new posts against 159 posts surrendered in the Food and Supplies, 20 against 35 posts in Legal Metrology Wing, besides creation of 130 new posts in Consumer Redressal Commissions," stated the release.

According to the Punjab Cabinet, a total of 259 posts have been created against 194 surrendered posts to ensure better efficacy and transparency in the functioning of the department, which ensures food security of the country while safeguarding the interests of farmers and consumers.

To ensure administrative efficiency in the functioning of the Water Resources Department, the Cabinet also approved the Punjab Department of Water Resources, Junior Engineer 'Group-B' Service Rules, 2021 and the Punjab Department of Water Resources, Junior Draftsman & Surveyor 'Group-C' Service Rules, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

