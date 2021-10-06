Punjab, Chhattisgarh CMs announce ex gratia for kin of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs separately to the kin of four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Speaking to media in Lucknow, the Punjab CM said, "We stand with the families of the farmers who have been murdered. On the behalf of Punjab government, I announce Rs 50 lakhs each to the families of the deceased including the journalist."

Baghel said, "On behalf of the Chhattisgarh Government, I announce Rs 50 lakhs each for the families of the farmers and the journalist who died in the violence."

Both Punjab and Chhattisgarh are ruled by Congress.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala reached Lucknow ahead of their Lakhimpur Kheri visit.

Uttar Pradesh government has granted permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three other people to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

( With inputs from ANI )

