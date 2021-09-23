Punjab chief secretary changed, Anirudh Tewari replaces Vini Mahajan

Days after the new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi assumed office, the chief secretary of the state government has been changed.

Anirudh Tewari on Thursday has been made the new Chief Secretary of Punjab. He will replace Vini Mahajan, a 1987-batch IAS officer. Notably, Mahajan had been the first woman chief secretary of Punjab.

Tewari, a 1990 batch IAS officer was serving as Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Development. Besides Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab, he will hold the responsibility of Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Vigilance.

Earlier on Tuesday, nine Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers and two Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers in Punjab were transferred. As per an order released by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, IAS officers Tejveer Singh, Dilip Kumar, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav, Mohammad Tayyab, Sumeet Jarangal, Isha, Harpreet Singh Sudan and Showkat Ahmad Parray and PCS officers Mankanwal Singh Chahal and Anil Gupta were given new postings.

Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday.

On Sunday, after several rounds of parleys, Channi was selected for the post by the party high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

These development come months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

