Punjab CM asks administrative secretaries to prepare 100-day roadmap

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 27 : Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday chaired a meeting with administrative secretaries and said the works related to the common man have to be done on a priority. and said the works related to the common man have to be done on a priority.

"I am soft and gentle but please don't mistake my gentleness for something that will let inaction go unnoticed. I will act against those who won't work for the common people. Work of common man has to be done on priority," he said.

He asked the secretaries to come up with a 100-day roadmap for each department and submit it to Chief Secretary.

Referring to assembly polls in the state early next year, he urged the officials to serve the people of Punjab with full dedication and laid thrust on transparency.

"We have only four months (in the present tenure). You have to serve the people of Punjab with full ability," he said. The election code of conduct comes into force from the date of declaration of polls and no new announcements can be made by the government.

The Chief Minister said he will take action if there is laxity in the functioning of officials.

He also emphasised eradicating corruption and said any misdoing in this regard during transfers will not be tolerated.

He said that there is a need to work for the common man without any consideration of caste, creed and community and every person should get justice.

"I make it clear I don't want anything from anyone except hard work. If anyone approaches you for any wrong work with my name please come straight to me and tell me," he said.

He called upon the officials to give due respect to ministers, MLAs and elected representatives.

"Let us try to change the system for the better," he said.

Chief Secretary Anirudha Tiwari said that the officials have understood the "clean and transparent roadmap" given and will strive to meet the expectations.

( With inputs from ANI )

