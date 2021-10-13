Punjab CM Channi meets family of soldier killed in J-K's Poonch

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday met the family of Sepoy Gajjan Singh, who was killed by terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Taking to Twitter, "Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi sharing the grief with the family members of Martyr Sepoy Gajjan Singh, who attained martyrdom in Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) fighting terrorists, at his village Pachranda, Nurpur Bedi, District Rupnagar."

Earlier on Monday, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army had lost their lives during a counter-terror operation at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Among the soldiers who lost their lives were--Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh, and Vaisakh H.

Punjab government on Monday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to one member each of the bereaved families of the three soldiers--Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh Sena Medal, Naik Mandeep Singh and Sepoy Gajjan Singh,-- who lost their lives in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor