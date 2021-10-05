Punjab CM Channi urges Amit Shah to seal international border to curb drugs, weapons supply

In a bid to prevent the illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons from across the border into Punjab, state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday sought the personal intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seal the international border.

Channi met the Union Home Minister here at his residence on Tuesday evening for the first time after assuming office as Punjab Chief Minister.

"I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to repeal the three farm laws. I also asked him to seal the international border with Punjab to curb the trafficking of drugs and weapons," the chief minister told mediapersons after meeting Shah.

Channi said this initiative would help Punjab in breaking the supply chain of drugs.

Expressing anguish over the tragic Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Channi said such barbaric acts would not be tolerated. Besides, he also condemned the manner in which Congress leaders were arrested, who were on their way to meet the victim families.

"I also told him that we will not tolerate barbaric killings in Lakhimpur Kheri. This system of arresting our leaders should stop," added Channi.

The chief minister further urged for the reopening of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

"I requested him to open the Kartarpur Corridor at the earliest. He ensured me that government will make a decision very soon," stated Channi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor