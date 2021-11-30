Punjab deputy CM orders 40,000 testing daily amid possible third wave of COVID-19

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni on Tuesday ordered 40,000 daily COVID-19 testing in the state following the reports of a spurt of a new variant in some parts of the world and a possible third wave of Coronavirus in the state, said a press release.

Soni held a high-level review meeting with senior health officials including Vikas Garg, Principal Secretary, Medical Education & Research; Kumar Rahul, Managing Director NHM; Bhupinder Singh MD Punjab Health System Corporation; Andesh Kang Director Health and Family Welfare; OP Gojra, Director Health Services along with Civil Surgeons and senior medical officers across the state to sensitize the people of Punjab to make them aware of the imminent danger of new form of COVID-19 Omicron.

He directed the officers of the department to start preparations at the war-footing level at once to tackle any possible emergency, said a statement.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the RT-PCR tests are capable of identifying new viruses, therefore, maximum COVID-19 tests should be conducted across the state, as per the statement.

Soni directed that separate wards should be set up for the admission of suspected patients suffering from the new variant.

He also directed the officials of the health department to make concrete arrangements regarding the arrival of travelers to Punjab from South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

On the occasion, Vikas Garg, Secretary of the department said that officials have already been directed to procure the necessary medicines and equipment and supply would be received by the department in the coming few days.

