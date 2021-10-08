Punjab deputy CM slams NDA govt over LPG price hike

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa slammed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for increasing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas rates by Rs 300 in the past 10 months.

In a press communique issued by the Office of Deputy Chief Minister, the Deputy CM said during the last 10 months the LPG gas rates have increased by Rs 300 which has broken the back of the common man.

He further said that this enormous increase comes at a time when the farmers are passing through a financial crisis due to black farm laws and every section of the society is reeling under economic distress because of the Covid-19 battered economy.

"This increase is all the alarming considering the fast approaching festival season as every spectrum of our society is closely connected to it", said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Randhawa said that the last November the price of LPG gas was Rs 600 which has touched a new high of Rs 900 due to the anti-people fiscal policy framework of the Union Government.

The NDA Government has caused the LPG gas prices to double during the previous 7 years which in May 2014 stood at Rs 400, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also stated that not only the LPG gas cylinder but the prices of Petrol-Diesel have also touched a record high in the last 7 years which has only added to the woes of the common masses.

Taking a dig at the Ministers in the Union Cabinet, Randhawa questioned that why is the BJP silent over ever-increasing inflation which created a furore over a nominal increase in the oil and gas cylinder prices during the UPA rule?

He also mentioned that the entire country is cursing the NDA Government which has its roots in the destructive economic policies being implemented by it.

( With inputs from ANI )

