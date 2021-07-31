Punjab government to re-open schools for all classes from August 2

Schools in Punjab will re-open for all classes from August 2, as per an order issued by the state government.

The order also lays emphasis on adherence to COVID-19 protocols and COVID appropriate behavior inside the school premises.

Earlier on March 12 this year, the Punjab government had declared preparatory leave in schools for all classes due to a surge in Covid cases in the state.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 544 active Covid cases in the state while 5,82,217 patients have recovered and 16,292 patients have died due to the disease.

( With inputs from ANI )

