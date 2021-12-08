Punjab Governor expresses grief over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others in helicopter crash

The Punjab Governor and the Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit expressed his grief over the unfortunate demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of Armed Forces in a tragic helicopter crash in upper Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon.

Purohit prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace. In his condolence message, he said, "The news of the passing away of Gen Rawat is extremely shocking and painful; he was an extremely intelligent, motivated, and dedicated officer. The unfortunate demise of Gen Rawat, highly awarded for gallantry and distinguished service is a national loss."

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and colleagues of the deceased. "My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the defence personnel who lost their lives today in the tragic accident," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor