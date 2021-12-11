Punjab govt moves SC against Centre's decision to extend BSF jurisdiction

The Punjab government has approached the Supreme Court against the Centre's recent notification extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 to 50km.

On November 12, the Punjab assembly passed a resolution asking the Centre to withdraw its October 11 order.

The BJP-led Central government recently amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50km stretch, extending the earlier 15km limit, from the international border in Punjab as well as West Bengal and Assam.

Punjab's Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in a tweet congratulated the Punjab government for being the first to challenge the notification on the extension of the BSF jurisdiction in the Supreme Court.

Sidhu tweeted from his official Twitter handle, "I congratulate Punjab and its legal team to be the 1st to approach the Supreme Court by filing an original suit challenging the notification extending the BSF jurisdiction."

In another tweet, Sidhu said, "The fight to retain the principles embodied in the constitution i.e. to retain the federal structure and autonomy of the states have begun ... Notice issued to the centre to respond."

The suit was listed before the Registrar on Friday who issued notice to the Centre. The matter will come up before a top court Bench after four weeks.

