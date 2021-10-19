Punjab govt to recruit Class D employees on regular basis, says CM

Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday announced that the state government has decided to recruit Class D employees on a regular basis and put an end to outsourcing.

The chief minister said that it is an initiative towards creating just and fair governance.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Channi said, "The Govt of Punjab has decided that employees to Class D will be recruited on regular basis. No more outsourcing. If the officers are permanent recruits, then the recruitment for class D would also be on the same pattern. An initiative towards creating just & fair Governance."

Earlier on Monday, Channi fixed the monthly water consumption fee to Rs 50 across rural and urban parts of the state and announced the previous outstanding water bills worth Rs 700 crores to be waived in the state.

The assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

