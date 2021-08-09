Punjab IRS officer creates 100 micro forests to increase green cover

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Punjab, Rohit Mehra has created 100 micro forests across the country to increase the green cover.

While speaking to ANI, Mehra said, "We are growing native trees of the area. So far we had planted around nine lakh trees and have created around 100 forests of 2,000 square feet to eight acres."

He said planting tree is his "passion and service towards nature."

"The trees we have planted are based on the ancient concept of 'Vriksha Ayurveda. We have created micro-forests in the cities like Surat, Vadodara, Ludhiyana, Amritsar, and Kolkata. Along with my family, my team members help me to create such forests."

He also appealed to the people to create a self-sustaining environment for our future generations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor