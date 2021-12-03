Punjab police busts two Pakistan ISI-backed terror modules in Punjab's Gurdaspur, recovers tiffin bomb
By ANI | Published: December 3, 2021 09:58 PM2021-12-03T21:58:17+5:302021-12-03T22:10:23+5:30
Punjab police busted two Pakistan ISI-backed terror modules in Gurdaspur's village of Punjab and recovered a tiffin bomb, four hand grenades.
Punjab police busted two Pakistan ISI-backed terror modules in Gurdaspur's village of Punjab and recovered a tiffin bomb, four hand grenades.
This is the third such recovery in three days consecutively.
"Two Pakistan-ISI-backed terror modules busted: Punjab Police recovers tiffin bomb, four hand grenades from Gurdaspur's village, this is the third such recovery in three days consecutively; RDX, two grenades were recovered earlier from the border region," tweeted Punjab Police.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app