Punjab police busts two Pakistan ISI-backed terror modules in Punjab's Gurdaspur, recovers tiffin bomb

Punjab police busted two Pakistan ISI-backed terror modules in Gurdaspur's village of Punjab and recovered a tiffin bomb, four hand grenades.

This is the third such recovery in three days consecutively.

"Two Pakistan-ISI-backed terror modules busted: Punjab Police recovers tiffin bomb, four hand grenades from Gurdaspur's village, this is the third such recovery in three days consecutively; RDX, two grenades were recovered earlier from the border region," tweeted Punjab Police.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

