Punjab Police recovers 55 kg opium from Jalandhar, 1 held

In the fight against drugs, Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a drug smuggler after recovering 55 kg opium from his possession during a special checking near Kartarpur in Jalandhar.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as Yudhvir Singh alias Yodha, a resident of village Devidaspur in Jandiala Guru, Amritsar. Yudhvir was proclaimed offender and wanted in various NDPS cases. The Police have also recovered a car from the accused, said the Office of Director General of Police in a press statement.

Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, while sharing details, said that under an ongoing special drive against drugs, the CIA Wing of Jalandhar Rural Police had conducted a Naka at Kartarpur-Kishanpura road.

He said that, during checking, the police team stopped the Urban Cruiser car being driven by Yudhvir and recovered 55 kg opium from his possession. However, Yudhvir's accomplice identified as Palwinder Singh alias Sunny of Amritsar managed to flee from the spot, he added.

The DGP said that, during the preliminary investigation, Yudhvir revealed that he had received this consignment through notorious drug smuggler Navpreet Singh alias Nav, a native of village Vajir Bhullar in Beas presently residing abroad. Yudhvir revealed that Nav, while sitting abroad, has been supplying large scale of refined drugs mainly opium and heroin in Punjab through his aides. Pertinently, Nav has been facing various criminal cases under the NDPS act and is also wanted in Phillaur's Chintu Murder Case. Recently, Nav's name had also appeared in a 300 kg heroin consignment recovered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

SSP Jalandhar Rural Satinder Singh said that further investigations are on and more recoveries and arrests are expected to be made soon.

Also, an FIR was registered under Sections 18C/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Police Station Kartarpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor