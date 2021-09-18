Punjab Police recovers 8.5 kgs heroin on Indo-Pak Border in Fazilka district

In an intelligence-led operation, the Punjab Police on Friday recovered 8 packets of heroin, weighing 8.5 kg worth over Rs 42 crores in the international market, from near border fencing on Indo-Pak Border in Fazilka district.

The above operation was supported by the Border Security Force (BSF) as it was carried out in the border area under the control of the BSF.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta said that the recovery of the consignment was made on the disclosures of Jasvir Singh, a resident of village Mahalam in Fazilka, who was arrested by the Police.

Sharing details of the case, the DGP said, "Following inputs from Counter Intelligence Wing about some people residing near Indo-Pak border indulged in smuggling of arms or explosives or drugs from Pakistan to India via International Border, SSP Ferozepur Rajpal Singh immediately registered the FIR against Jasvir Singh on secret information and launched a massive manhunt to arrest him."

The police managed to arrest Jasvir on Friday morning, said DGP Dinkar Gupta.

During the process of investigation, DGP revealed that he, along with his associates, arranged one consignment of heroin from Pakistan via the international border, which was concealed 15 meters away from the border fence.

He said that the Police team along with BSF conducted a combing operation around the location disclosed by Jasvir and recovered the heroin consignment.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered on September 16 under sections 18, 21, 23, 29 of the NDPS Act and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar Ferozepur.

( With inputs from ANI )

