Punjab Police to start night domination operations along Indo-Pak border to prevent smuggling of arms, ammunition

To prevent cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Saturday directed all the border district SSPs to start night domination operations along the India- Pakistan international border.

According to Punjab Police, the Border SSPs (Senior Superintendent of Police) will start night domination operations from 9 pm to 4 am in the districts like Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar Rural, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

The Border SSPs are directed to divide their districts into sectors and depute a Gazetted Officer for every sector, who will be personally out on the night domination.

Taking cognizsance of a tiffin bomb recovered recently, DGP Sahota directed border officials to keep a strict vigil on drones being used for smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives and drugs. He also ordered district heads to install CCTV cameras at all police stations and religious places.

The DGP chaired a crime review meeting with officials of Jalandhar Range and Border range and directed all the Police Commissioners (CP)/ SSPs to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, illegal mining and corrupt practices.

During the meeting, the DGP also directed CPs/ SSPs to launch a crackdown against the drug smugglers and suppliers and bootleggers in their concerned areas. He directed them to identify hotspots infamous for drug smuggling in their concerned areas and launch suitable operations to nab all those selling smuggling drugs.

On action against gangsters, Sahota asked CPs/SSPs to prepare dossiers of gangsters/smugglers and their associates and ensure action against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

( With inputs from ANI )

