Punjab polls 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to visit state on Dec 15, 16

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab on December 15-16 to attend party's programmes in the state where the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year.

During his two-day visit, Kejriwal will be visiting Jalandhar and Lambi for 'Tiranga Yatra' and public meetings.

The AAP national convenor had promised cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years, had guaranteed quality education, and an amount of Rs 1 crore to the family of the state's soldiers killed in the line of duty if his party came to power in the State after the 2022 Assembly elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

