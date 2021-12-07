Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises freebies to SCs, targets CM Channi for using caste card for votes

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised free coaching to the students of the Scheduled Caste (SC), free medical services and Rs 1000 per month to SC women aged above 18 years.

Kejriwal further targeted Charanjit Singh Channi alleging that the Punjab Chief Minister was playing his Scheduled Caste card to gather votes.

"Charanjit Singh Channi belongs to the Scheduled Caste and is asking people of his community to vote for him. I do not belong to the SC community but I come from your family. I am willing to help you but Channi Sahab is only playing his SC card to gather votes," he said while addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur,

At the rally, Kejriwal made five promises to the people from Scheduled Caste.

"I have five promises for the people from Scheduled Caste. We will provide free education for children, free coaching for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Medical and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), free foreign education for college students, free medical service, Rs 1000 for women above 18 years per month," said AAP National Convener.

Meanwhile, on Monday, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that his party Punjab Lok Congress will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

With inputs from ANI

