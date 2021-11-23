Punjab polls: SAD, BSP exchange Mohali, Ludhiana North seats with Raikot, Dina Nagar

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced the exchange of Mohali and Ludhiana North seats with Raikot and Dina Nagar seats.

Former Punjab Education Minister and SAD leader Dr Daljit S Cheema informed today that the total seat share of both parties remains the same.

In a tweet, Cheema wrote, "The SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal and BSP President S Jasbir Singh Garhi have jointly announced the exchange of Mohali and Ludhiana North seats which were with BSP with Raikot and Dina Nagar seats which were earlier with SAD. The total seat share remains the same.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

