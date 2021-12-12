Pushkar Singh Dhami lays foundation stone of various development schemes at Pauri Garhwal
By ANI | Published: December 12, 2021 12:11 PM2021-12-12T12:11:54+5:302021-12-12T12:20:07+5:30
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday laid the foundation stone of various development schemes near a Government College in Pauri Garhwal.
Uttarakhand Assembly elections will be held in 2022.
Yesterday, Dhami chaired a meeting with officials over various developmental projects in Dehradun at his office.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor