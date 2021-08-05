Quake tremors of magnitude 5.6 hit Andaman and Nicobar's Campbell Bay

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 11:27 pm on Wednesday.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale hit north of Campbell Bay late at night yesterday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.6, Occurred on 04-08-2021, 23:27:50 IST, Lat: 8.76 and Long: 94.22, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 197km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor