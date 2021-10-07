RAF to introduce new unit to tackle natural, other man-made disasters

Rapid Action Force (RAF) is going to introduce its new unit on the occasion of RAF Raising Day on October 7, which has been trained in responding to various kinds of disasters like natural, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear etc.

RAF is a specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to deal with riot and crowd control situations.

A senior officer said that they are going to showcase their training to deal with any natural disaster through four tableaus on raising day. The tableaus will be on flood rescue release management, earthquake rescue management, medical first responder and chemical, biological, nuclear and radiological rescue operations.

The Rapid Action Force has raised a total of 30 units with 60 personnel in units that are to be deployed in 15 battalions of RAF across the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suggested that all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have to train their personnel to respond in case of any natural disaster.

The personnel have been trained by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

"RAF units are mostly located in cities and could be better used in case of any natural calamity and will respond to the situation at the earliest to any kind of emergencies," said the officer.

( With inputs from ANI )

