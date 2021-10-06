Rahul Gandhi asked me to be General Secretary of Congress but I refused, says Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the party leader Rahul Gandhi had asked him to be a general secretary but he refused.

Briefing the media after meeting All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, Siddaramaiah said, "Rahul Gandhi had asked me to be a general secretary of Congress but I refused. I do not have any interest in central politics and I'm pertaining only to state politics."

He added, "We have not spoken on any issues related to national politics. We only discussed state politics and upcoming by-polls in the state."

( With inputs from ANI )

