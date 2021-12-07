Rahul Gandhi demands Centre to provide compensation, jobs to kin of farmers died during agitation

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded the Centre to give compensation to the families of the farmers who lost their lives in the farmers' agitation along with jobs.

He further said that the Punjab government has already given financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and provided jobs.

"I want that the farmers be given their rights, they should be given compensation as well as jobs," the Congress MP said during the proceedings of the winter session in the Lok Sabha today.

"We found out that Punjab Government has given Rs 5 lakh compensation for around 400 farmers; also provided jobs for 152 of them. I have the list. We have made another list of 70 farmers from Haryana. Your government says that you don't have their names," he added.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that about 700 farmers died during the farmers' movement but the government does not have that data.

"Around 700 farmers died in farmers' agitation. The Prime Minister apologized to the nation and farmers of the nation. He accepted that he made a mistake. On November 30, Agricultural Minister (Narendra Singh Tomar) was asked a question - how many farmers died in the agitation? He said he doesn't have any data," he said.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking compensation for the families of farmers who died during farm laws protest, said sources.

The government in a reply to the Parliament had earlier stated that it has not kept track of farmers who lost their lives in the agitation against the farm laws and hence, the question of compensation does not arise.

Meanwhile, the farmers' protests will continue till a formal response from the Central government on different issues of farmers is obtained, announced an official statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday.

A meeting was held on Saturday during which the future course of the farmers' agitation based on pending demands of farmers was discussed. These demands include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and rehabilitation for kin of the farmers who died during the agitation, among others.

The next meeting of SKM will be held today.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

