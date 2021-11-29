Rahul Gandhi likely to attend Parliament today, will participate in protest seeking MSP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday and will participate in the protest at Gandhi Statue, sources said.

According to sources, the Congress MP has returned to the country from his trip abroad and will participate in the winter session today in which there are 26 new bills are on the agenda of the BJP-led government.

Sources also informed that he is likely to take part in the protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at 10.30 am today to press their demand for drafting a law on MSP.

Meanwhile, Congress had issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament today.

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor