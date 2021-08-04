Rahul Gandhi meets family of minor girl raped, killed in Delhi's Nangal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium.

Sharing a report on the incident, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted, "The daughter of a Dalit is also the daughter of the country".

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded capital punishment for culprits.

"The murder of a 9-year-old innocent in Delhi after the rape is very shameful. There is a need to improve law and order in Delhi. The culprits should be given capital punishment at the earliest. Going to meet the victim's family tomorrow, will do everything possible to help the family in this fight for justice," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in south-west Delhi on Sunday, the police said.

Delhi Police has registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Ingit Pratap Singh, at around 5.30 pm on Sunday, the girl, who lived with her parents near the crematorium, went to fetch water from the water cooler of the crematorium.

"At around 6 pm, the priest and the other three men called the girl's mother and showed her the girl's body. They claimed that the girl died while having water from the cooler," he said.

"The priest and others convinced the woman that if she makes a PCR call, the police will make a case out of it and during post mortem the doctors will steal all organs of the girl. They allegedly made her agree that it was better to cremate the body," Singh said.

( With inputs from ANI )

