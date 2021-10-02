Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former Delhi Congress Chief Tajdar Babar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to the former Delhi Congress Chief Tajdar Babar who passed away today morning.

Gandhi reached out to the family of Babar, which includes her son Farhad Suri, a Mayor in Delhi and her granddaughter Yasmeen Kidwai, who is Congress Municipal Councillor from the Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

Condoling her demise, Gandhi took to his Twitter and said, "My condolences to the family and friends of Tajdar Babar Ji. We remember her commitment towards the people of Delhi and the values of the Congress party."

Tajdar Babar served as Delhi Congress Chief in the late 80s and had represented as MLA from 1993 to 2008 and Metropolitan Councilor from 1983 to 1993 from Minto Road Constituency.

She was said to be one of the leaders who were close to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Babar also worked with Rajiv Gandhi and later with Sonia Gandhi as well. She had been inactive in politics for the last few years owing to her health issues.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her grief on the demise of the veteran leader and tweeted, "Due to the love and service of Tajdar Babar Ji, the workers and the people of her area used to call her 'Mummyji.' Her death has caused an irreparable loss to the Congress family. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Tajdar Babar Ji."

The mortal remains of Babar were kept in a community centre for the party workers to pay their last respects.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor