Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Kargil heroes on 22nd Vijay Diwas

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday while paying tributes to the soldiers on 22nd Vijay Diwas who laid down their lives in the Kargil War, said that the country would always remember their supreme sacrifice.

"Heartfelt tribute to every fighter who laid down his life in the dignity of our tricolour. We will always remember you and your families supreme sacrifice for the security of the country. Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas," Gandhi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, remembering the sacrifices and valour of heroes of the Kargil war, said their bravery motivates the country every day."We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who fought bravely in Operation Vijay.

( With inputs from ANI )

