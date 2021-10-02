Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary.

The Congress leader also took to Twitter to pay tributes to Bapu and said, "Only one Satyagrahi is enough for victory. A humble tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. #FarmersProtest."

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of India's freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving India's independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his 117th birth anniversary today at Vijay Ghat.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi while paying homage to Shastri said in a tweet, "Jai jawan Jai Kisan will always remain. Shastri Ji's simplicity and determination are a source of inspiration even today. Salute to this Lal of Congress!"

Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in the Mughalsarai district of Uttar Pradesh. He shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi.

He coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' which resonated with the masses and was widely accepted. On January 11, 1966, he breathed his last in Tashkent after a cardiac arrest.

( With inputs from ANI )

