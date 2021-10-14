Rahul Gandhi to visit AIIMS to meet former PM Manmohan Singh

Published: October 14, 2021 04:20 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi to meet former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Thursday, informed sources.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for the speedy recovery of former PM Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for the speedy recovery of Singh.

The eighty-nine-year-old Congress leader had complained of weakness and is stable and under the observation of doctors, hospital sources said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him.

( With inputs from ANI )

Tags :congressAll India Institute Of Medical SciencesRahul GandhiManmohan SinghManmohan s kohliKerala youth congressJanata dal-united rajya sabhaDr singh