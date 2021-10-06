Rahul Gandhi's car allowed to pass through UP toll on way to Lakhimpur Kheri, others stopped

A cavalcade of cars following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lucknow airport to Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh was stopped at Itaunja Toll Plaza and only his car was permitted to pass, sources close to Gandhi told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi left for violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport along with four other Congress leaders - Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday gave permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

( With inputs from ANI )

