Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account temporarily suspended

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi‘s Twitter account was suspended for a short while on Saturday. The party made the announcement in a tweet, adding that due process was being followed for its restoration. Gandhi’s Twitter account has been reactivated now. “Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration.

Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind! — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2021

Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!" the INC’s Twitter handle said in a post on the microblogging site. The development comes after a controversial tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a picture of him meeting the family members of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who died in Delhi following an alleged sexual assault. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had asked the Delhi Police and Twitter on Wednesday to take action over Gandhi posting the photo of the girl's family on the microblogging website, saying it violates the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

