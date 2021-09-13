Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi express grief over senior Cong leader Oscar Fernandes's demise

After the demise of Congress stalwart Oscar Fernandes, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed their condolences.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Fernandes was "one of the finest, most loyal soldiers" of the party.

"Heartfelt condolences to Oscar ji's family. You are in our hearts and prayers. He was one of the finest, most loyal soldiers of the Congress party, we will all miss him immensely," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi considered Fernandes as a guide and a mentor and termed the latter's demise as a "personal loss."

"My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. It is a personal loss for me. He was a guide and mentor to many of us in the Congress Party. He will be missed and fondly remembered for his contributions," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The senior Congress leader on Monday passed away at the age of 80 in Karnataka's Mangaluru.

( With inputs from ANI )

