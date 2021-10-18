Rail Roko Andolan: 30 locations affected, 8 trains regulated in Northern Railway Zone

Northern Railway on Monday morning informed that 30 locations have been affected and eight trains have been regulated following the rail roko protests.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, said it will hold a peaceful nationwide rail roko protest from 10 am to 4 pm demanding justice for Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Public Relation Officer of the Northern Railways in an official communique, said, "As of now, 30 locations are affected and 8 trains regulated in Northern Railway Zone."

A statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers' unions on Sunday read, "To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18."

"SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. SKM asked for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," it said further.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

However, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni had refuted the allegations saying that his son was not present at the site of the incident. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted SKM's allegations.

Later, several people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

