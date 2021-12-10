RailTel to install tunnel communication system in Dharam-Banihal section of J-K rail link

With an aim to connect the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, the state-owned RailTel will install an integrated Tunnel Communication System in Dharam-Banihal section of the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir rail link project.

RailTel, a PSU of the Ministry of Railways, has the expertise to execute such high-tech modern projects for improving train operation as well as safety. It has received a Rs 210.77 crore contract for the implementation of the project.

The project would include design, supply, testing and commissioning of Tunnel Communication System consisting of Emergency Call and Service Telephone, CCTV, Tunnel radio and PA system in Tunnel Environment.

Talking about the project, Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel, said, "Tunnel Communication is a crucial part of an overall train communication system and RailTel has the expertise to execute it for improving train operations as well as safety. We will now implement this system on the entire Katra-Banihal section. We are already executing similar projects for Panvel-Karjat, Karjat-Lonawala and Kasara-Igatpuri section of Central Railway and Castle Rock-Kulem section (Braganza Ghat) of South Western Railway."

"The technology being used in these projects is a first for Indian Railways. We are eyeing more similar projects and generating good revenue from these niche projects will not only help to diversify the work experience of RailTel but will also enable us to contribute towards nation building," added Chawla.

This section is a part of Katra - Banihal section of the Firozpur Division of Northern Railway.

According to Railways, communication inside the tunnels is interrupted due to poor signal coverage, which can hamper train operation and maintenance activities. This state-of-the-art Integrated Tunnel communication system is designed to provide uninterrupted radio communication between handheld radios inside the tunnel, to the base station at tunnel control rooms and Station Masters of adjacent stations.

The handheld devices are provided to staff involved in construction or maintenance activities and train operations. The communication of all channels in the tunnel is independent, simultaneous and failure-free. Completion of this work will ensure safe and smooth running of trains inside the tunnels, on undoubtedly, one of the most difficult terrains of the Indian Railway.

This tunnel communication project will achieve continuous coverage over the entire length of the tunnel, clear audio throughout with no interference, reliable system operation under harsh tunnel environmental conditions, trunked radio channels across many bands and ease of system operation and maintenance, said the Railways.

This Jammu and Kashmir rail project popularly known as USBRL (Udhampur -Srinagar -Baramulla Rail Link) is a 272 km railway line and is being implemented as a National Project.

The sections from Jammu to Katra and Banihal to Baramulla have been built and are presently operational.

The remaining intervening track from Katra to Banihal is under execution and is targeted for completion by next year. The Katra-Banihal section is 111 km long out of which 97 km rail line is to be laid in tunnels. Hence, the most effective and efficient tunnel communication is very crucial for the successful and smooth train operation on this section. The famous Chenab bridge, the tallest bridge of the world, is also being built on this Katra- Banihal section, said the Ministry of Railways.

( With inputs from ANI )

