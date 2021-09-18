Railway Recruitment 2021: Job opportunities for 10th pass candidates, check out details

The Indian Railways has invited applications for 3093 posts during the Corona crisis. What is special is that 10th pass candidates can also apply for the job. The recruitment has been done by the Railway Recruitment Cell of Northern Railway (RRC NR) at Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi for the recruitment of 3093 Apprentice posts under the Notification Act, 1961. Candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website rrcnr.org. The last date to apply online is October 20.

Educational Qualification:

To apply for these posts, the candidate must have passed 10th from any recognized board. Also, candidates must have ITI pass certificate in the respective field. Candidates can check the information of other prescribed qualifications including age limit in the notification.

Important dates:

Date of application: 20 September 2021

Last date to apply: 20 October 2021

Interested candidates can apply for these posts till October 20. For this you have to go to the official website rrcnr.org and register with your information. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the 10th class. Candidates can check the information of other facilities including stipend available during the apprenticeship in the official notification.

Meanwhile, rising unemployment during the covid crisis forced many to lose their jobs. Many have lost their jobs in this difficult situation. In such a difficult situation, some government companies, banks and railways have provided job opportunities to the unemployed.