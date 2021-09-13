Railway Recruitment 2021: Job opportunities for 10th pass candidates, check out details

Railways has invited applications for 192 vacancies of Trade Apprentice, for which 10th pass candidates can apply. Today is the last chance to apply for these positions. Meanwhile, the last date to apply for the job is 13 September 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can go to the Railway Wheel Factory (RWF) website rwf.indianrailways.gov.in and download and fill the application form.



Candidates for these posts are required to obtain a National Trade Apprentice Certificate from the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) in 10th and related subjects with 50% marks from a recognized board.

The age of the candidate applying is 15 to 24 years (candidates in the reserved category will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms). For more information, candidates can view the official notification.

Salary

Selected candidates will be paid up to Rs 12,261 per month.

How will the selection be?

Candidates for the post of Railway Wheel Factory Trade Apprentice will be selected on the basis of marks in Class 10th and marks obtained in ITI.

Interested candidates can send the application along with documents to the office of the Chief Chief Personnel Officer, Department of Personnel, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bangalore-560064 till September 13, 2021.