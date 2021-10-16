Railway Recruitment 2021: Job opportunities in Railways for 10th and 12th pass, 1600 vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has issued notification for apprenticeship in North-Central Railway. This is a great opportunity for candidates who want to be recruited in Railways. Applications have been invited for more than 1600 vacancies of Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can visit the official website of North-Central Railway at rrcpryj.org and apply online by viewing the notification.

Date of online application - 02 November 2021

Last date to apply online - 01 December 2021

The age limit to apply is 15 years to 24 years. Age up to 01 December 2021 will be considered. Candidates in the reserved category will also be given exemption in the upper age limit as per the rules. A total of 1664 vacancies will be filled. To apply, the candidate must have passed 10th, 12th with at least 50% marks. In addition, candidates with ITI degree in the relevant trade can apply.

To apply, you will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.100. The reserved category and women candidates will be given a discount in the application fee. Applications will be accepted online with a deadline of 01 December. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. Which will be created on the basis of trade wise 10th marks. Applications will be accepted online only. Any other information the candidate can check in the notification.