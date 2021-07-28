Railways announces incentives for athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics

To boost the morale of Railway sportspersons participating in the Tokyo Olympics, the Ministry of Railways has announced a basket of incentives, including promotions, increments and special cash awards over and above existing policy.

Athletes who win gold medals will be given Rs 3 crore those winning silver medals will receive Rs 2 crore and those who bag bronze will receive Rs 1 crore, the ministry announced.

Other details are as follows: Up to 8th Participants: Rs.35 Lakh; Participants: Rs.7.5 Lakh; Coach of Gold medalist athlete: Rs.25 Lakh; Coach of Silver medalist athlete: Rs.20 Lakh; Coach of Bronze Medalist athlete: Rs.15 Lakh; Other coaches of Participant athletes: Rs.7.5 Lakh.

This liberalized promotion policy will act as an incentive to the country's elite sportspersons/coaches and reaffirms Railway's commitment to the promotion of sports in the country, the ministry said in a statement.

Indian Railways is one of the biggest contributing organizations in the Tokyo Olympic Games with approx 20 per cent of the total athletes, 25 athletes and 5 Coaches and 1 Physio from Railway Sports Promotion Board are representing the Indian contingent in Tokyo Olympic Games that began on July 23.

In fact, almost the entire Indian women's hockey team comprises Railway players.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor